Greater Bay Area Settles Winding-Up Petition

May 30, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited (HK:1189) has released an update.

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited has announced a settlement agreement for a winding-up petition filed against the company. The petition in question arose due to the company’s failure to settle a debt, but the matter will now be dismissed upon full payment. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned about possible share transfer restrictions and service suspensions by Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited until the matter is fully resolved.

