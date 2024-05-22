Greater Bay Area Faces Winding-Up Petition

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited (HK:1189) has released an update.

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited has announced a winding-up petition filed against it due to an alleged unpaid debt, resulting in potential restrictions on share transfers. The petition will be heard in June 2024, and shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice. The company will keep stakeholders updated on any significant developments.

