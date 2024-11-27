News & Insights

Great Western Sells Yandal West to Focus on New Ventures

November 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has announced the sale of its Yandal West Gold Project to Albion Resources, allowing the company to focus on its promising exploration programs at various other sites. The transaction involves an all-scrip deal, giving Great Western a significant stake in Albion and future exploration success at Yandal West. This strategic move aligns with Great Western’s aim to advance its high-impact drilling initiatives.

