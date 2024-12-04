Great Western Mining Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Great Western Mining (GB:GWMO) has released an update.
Great Western Mining Corporation has experienced a shift in its voting rights structure as Spreadex Ltd, a UK-based trading platform, adjusted its financial position, now holding 2.53% of voting rights through financial instruments. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholdings and investor strategies in the financial markets.
