Great Western Mining Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Great Western Mining Corporation has experienced a shift in its voting rights structure as Spreadex Ltd, a UK-based trading platform, adjusted its financial position, now holding 2.53% of voting rights through financial instruments. This change highlights the dynamic nature of shareholdings and investor strategies in the financial markets.

