Great Western Mining Expands Copper Prospects

November 13, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Great Western Mining (GB:GWMO) has released an update.

Great Western Mining Corporation has reported positive results from soil and grab sampling at its West Huntoon copper prospect in Nevada, significantly expanding the copper anomaly area to over 3 km². The company identified high-grade mineralisation, with one grab sample revealing 16.17 g/t gold, 207 g/t silver, and 2.37% copper, highlighting the prospect’s potential for rapid copper portfolio upgrades. These findings suggest promising prospects for upcoming drilling activities.

