Great Western Mining Expands Copper Prospects

Great Western Mining (GB:GWMO) has released an update.
Great Western Mining Corporation has reported positive results from soil and grab sampling at its West Huntoon copper prospect in Nevada, significantly expanding the copper anomaly area to over 3 km². The company identified high-grade mineralisation, with one grab sample revealing 16.17 g/t gold, 207 g/t silver, and 2.37% copper, highlighting the prospect’s potential for rapid copper portfolio upgrades. These findings suggest promising prospects for upcoming drilling activities.
For further insights into GB:GWMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.