Great Western Mining Director Subscribes to New Shares

Great Western Mining Corporation has announced a notable transaction involving its director, Brian Hall, who has subscribed to over 30 million ordinary shares in a retail offer. This move, with shares priced at 0.0165 GB pence each, signifies insider confidence in the company’s potential growth, capturing the attention of investors keen on market dynamics.

