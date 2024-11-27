Great Western Exploration’s Resolutions Passed at AGM

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Ross Williams. This outcome is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s governance and future prospects.

