Great Western Exploration Sees Positive Cash Flow Amid Investments

Great Western Exploration Limited reported a quarterly cash flow update with a significant cash inflow from financing activities totaling $2.314 million, offsetting expenditures in operating and investing activities. Despite spending heavily on exploration and evaluation, the company managed a positive cash balance, indicating a potentially promising outlook for investors.

