News & Insights

Stocks

Great Western Exploration Plans Fundraising Amid Trading Halt

October 20, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant fundraising initiative. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring an informed market and maintaining orderly trading of its shares.

For further insights into AU:GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.