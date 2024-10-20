Great Western Exploration Plans Fundraising Amid Trading Halt

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant fundraising initiative. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring an informed market and maintaining orderly trading of its shares.

