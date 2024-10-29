Great Western Exploration Lists New Shares on ASX

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has announced the quotation of over 67 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially offering new opportunities for investors interested in the company’s growth prospects.

