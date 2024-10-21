Great Western Exploration Announces New Securities Issue

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has announced a proposed issue of 78,125,000 fully paid ordinary securities, set to enhance their market offerings. The new securities are scheduled for issuance by October 30, 2024, and are expected to be quoted on the ASX under the code GTE. Investors in the financial markets may find this development an intriguing opportunity to watch.

