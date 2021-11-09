Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.18, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $36.18, representing a -0.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.38 and a 182% increase over the 52 week low of $12.83.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -24.7%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

