Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -96.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.94, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $12.94, representing a -64.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.38 and a 19.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$12.18. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.29%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

