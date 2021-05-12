Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GWB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.99, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $32.99, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.10 and a 203.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.73%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

