Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GWB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $26.65, representing a -14.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.26 and a 145.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$12.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.5%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GWB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GWB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 37.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GWB at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.