Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -93.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $15, representing a -59.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.65 and a 38.12% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.49. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -69.81%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

