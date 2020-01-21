Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as low as $33.45 per share. Great Western Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.06 per share, with $38.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.55.

