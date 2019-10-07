Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.39, changing hands as high as $33.60 per share. Great Western Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.06 per share, with $42.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.