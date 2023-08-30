Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series R Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $17.14 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 30.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:

In Wednesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.