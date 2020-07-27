Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series R Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $21.77 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 12.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:

In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 1.2%.

