Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series R About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 11.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:
In Friday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.
Further GWO.PRR.CA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.