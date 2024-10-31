Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series Q Yield Pushes Past 6%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRQ shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series Q:
In Thursday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series Q (TSX: GWO-PRQ.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are down about 1%.
