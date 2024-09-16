Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series P Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRP shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P:
In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P (TSX: GWO-PRP.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 0.8%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
BELFB Split History
ACEL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.