Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series N Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRN shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series N:
In Friday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series N (TSX: GWO-PRN.TO) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are off about 1.1%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ENO
LBPH Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of ZBK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.