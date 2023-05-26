Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series M Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $22.30 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRM was trading at a 10.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRM shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M:

In Friday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 1.1%.

