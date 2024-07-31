Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series I Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: GWO-PRI.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.63 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRI was trading at a 24.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRI shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series I:

In Wednesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: GWO-PRI.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 0.1%.

