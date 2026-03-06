Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series G Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRG shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:
In Friday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are down about 1.8%.
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
Institutional Holders of FTA
Funds Holding ZPIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.