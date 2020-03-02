Markets

Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series G Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.57 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRG was trading at a 4.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRG shares, versus GWO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

GWO.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are off about 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular