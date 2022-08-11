Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series G, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $21.63 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRG was trading at a 13.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRG shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:
In Thursday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 1.1%.
