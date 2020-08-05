Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series G, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.54 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRG was trading at a 5.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRG shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

In Wednesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 5.5%.

