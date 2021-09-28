Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series F, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series F (TSX: GWO-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.475), with shares changing hands as low as $26.72 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRF was trading at a 7.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRF shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series F:

In Tuesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series F (TSX: GWO-PRF.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are down about 0.9%.

