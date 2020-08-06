Markets

Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Series Q Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series Q (TSX: GWO-PRQ.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.35 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRQ was trading at a 6.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRQ shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series Q:

In Thursday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series Q (TSX: GWO-PRQ.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 2.2%.

