Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Series L Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRL shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series L:
In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series L (TSX: GWO-PRL.TO) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 0.3%.
