Great-West Lifeco's Canada unit to require staff to be vaccinated

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Great-West Lifeco (Lifeco) will require all staff of its biggest Canadian unit working in its offices to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Sept. 30, the life insurance company said in an employee email on Monday.

Employees and contractors at Canada Life will be asked to voluntarily attest to their vaccination status by that date, with rapid testing to be implemented for those who are unable to be vaccinated or haven't shared their vaccination status, according to the email, which was shared with Reuters.

Last week, Canada's biggest banks said they would all require employees working on their premises to be vaccinated from this fall.

Sun Life Financial SLF.TO, another Canadian life insurer, recently updated its guidance to require employees that are part of its return-to-office pilot to be fully vaccinated.

