Great-West Lifeco Warns Against Ocehan’s Discounted Offer

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) has released an update.

Great-West Lifeco has alerted investors to an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Ocehan LLC, which aims to buy shares at a significant discount to the market price. Lifeco advises shareholders to be cautious, as such offers often lack investor protections and may not reflect the true value of the shares.

