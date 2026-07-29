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Great-West Lifeco Q2 Profit, Revenue Rise

July 29, 2026 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO), a Canadian financial services holding company, reported higher second-quarter earnings, driven by growth in insurance revenue and net investment income.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders increased to C$1.039 billion, or C$1.15 per share, from C$894 million, or C$0.96 per share, a year earlier.

Base earnings, an adjusted figure, rose to C$1.270 billion or C$1.42 per share from C$1.149 billion or C$1.24 per share last year.

Earnings before income taxes grew to C$1.263 billion from C$950 million in the prior-year quarter.

Insurance revenue increased to C$5.822 billion from C$5.551 billion, and the insurance service result improved to C$911 million from C$857 million.

Net investment result declined to C$409 million from C$423 million, as higher net investment income of C$2.700 billion, up from C$2.319 billion, was partly offset by higher net finance expenses from insurance contracts.

Assets under management increased 12% to C$1.278 trillion as of June 30 from C$1.136 trillion as of December 31, 2025. Total client assets reached C$3.711 trillion, including C$1.3 trillion in higher-margin assets under management or advisement.

The board approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share, payable on September 29, to shareholders of record on September 1.

In Toronto, Great-West Lifeco shares closed up 0.02% at C$91.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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