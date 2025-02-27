Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 16.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:
In Thursday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 0.9%.
