Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

February 27, 2025 — 01:31 pm EST

On 3/3/25, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of GWO.PRR's recent share price of $21.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of GWO.PRR to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRR shares open for trading on 3/3/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.77%.

As of last close, GWO.PRR was trading at a 16.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRR shares, versus GWO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R:

GWO.PRR+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series R (TSX: GWO-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are up about 0.9%.

