Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

As of last close, GWO.PRP was trading at a 17.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRP shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P:
In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P (TSX: GWO-PRP.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding R
Institutional Holders of STRP
MASI Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.