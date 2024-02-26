News & Insights

Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

February 26, 2024

On 2/28/24, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P (TSX: GWO-PRP.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of GWO.PRP's recent share price of $20.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of GWO.PRP to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRP shares open for trading on 2/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.51%.

As of last close, GWO.PRP was trading at a 17.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRP shares, versus GWO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P:

GWO.PRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series P (TSX: GWO-PRP.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.

