Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/29/23, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3625, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of GWO.PRM's recent share price of $21.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of GWO.PRM to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRM shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%.
As of last close, GWO.PRM was trading at a 12.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRM shares, versus GWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3625 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
KIM Split History
PMM Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.