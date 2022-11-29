Great-West Lifeco Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/1/22, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of GWO.PRG's recent share price of $20.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of GWO.PRG to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when GWO.PRG shares open for trading on 12/1/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.54%.

As of last close, GWO.PRG was trading at a 20.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRG shares, versus GWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

In Tuesday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: GWO-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO) are trading flat.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.