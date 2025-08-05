Great-West Lifeco Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$894 million, or C$0.96 per share. This compares with C$1.005 billion, or C$1.08 per share, last year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$894 Mln. vs. C$1.005 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.96 vs. C$1.08 last year.

