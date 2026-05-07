Great-West Lifeco Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.192 billion, or C$1.32 per share. This compares with C$860 million, or C$0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Great-West Lifeco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.239 billion or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.192 Bln. vs. C$860 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.32 vs. C$0.92 last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share on June 30 to the shareholders of record as of June 2.

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