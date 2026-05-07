Markets

Great-West Lifeco Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.192 billion, or C$1.32 per share. This compares with C$860 million, or C$0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Great-West Lifeco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.239 billion or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.192 Bln. vs. C$860 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.32 vs. C$0.92 last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.67 per share on June 30 to the shareholders of record as of June 2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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