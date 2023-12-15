Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 32.17

The average one-year price target for Great-West Lifeco (OTC:GWLIF) has been revised to 32.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 30.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.07 to a high of 35.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.30% from the latest reported closing price of 32.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLIF is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 63,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 16,923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,131K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 13,252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 15.84% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 1.13% over the last quarter.

