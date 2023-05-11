Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Great-West Lifeco said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLIF is 0.19%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.39% to 50,261K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great-West Lifeco is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 24.88 to a high of $32.92. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of 23.12.

The projected annual revenue for Great-West Lifeco is 61,331MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 14,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,255K shares, representing an increase of 34.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 67.22% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 9,949K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 35.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 64.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLIF by 3.12% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,484K shares.

