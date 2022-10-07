Great week for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) institutional investors after losing 80% over the previous year

To get a sense of who is truly in control of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 62% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week's US$95m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 80% losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about WM Technology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WM Technology?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

WM Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at WM Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 6.5% of WM Technology shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 7.5%. Silver Spike Capital LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 7.0% of common stock, and Senvest Management, LLC holds about 6.5% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 53% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of WM Technology

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in WM Technology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$367m, and insiders have US$32m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over WM Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand WM Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for WM Technology you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

