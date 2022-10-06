Great week for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) institutional investors after losing 23% over the previous year

A look at the shareholders of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 4.0% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 23%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Walker & Dunlop, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:WD Ownership Breakdown October 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Walker & Dunlop?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Walker & Dunlop does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Walker & Dunlop, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:WD Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Walker & Dunlop. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO William Walker directly holds 4.7% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Walker & Dunlop

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$219m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Walker & Dunlop. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Walker & Dunlop better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

