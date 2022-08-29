Great week for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) institutional investors after losing 71% over the previous year

If you want to know who really controls Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 13% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 71%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Magenta Therapeutics. NasdaqGM:MGTA Ownership Breakdown August 29th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magenta Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Magenta Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Magenta Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:MGTA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Magenta Therapeutics. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Third Rock Ventures, LLC with 12% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.2% and 5.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Jason Gardner, the CEO has 1.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Magenta Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$2.6m worth of the US$105m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Magenta Therapeutics. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 32%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Magenta Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are significant...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

