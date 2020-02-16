US Markets

Great Wall says to buy GM's Thailand car plant

Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor 601633.SS said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors GM.N in Thailand.

Great Wall said in a statement it expects to complete transaction of Rayong car plant, which is currently operated by GM, by the end of 2020.

GM said on Monday it was rearranging global operations.

