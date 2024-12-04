Great Wall Pan Asia Announces Special Meeting and Share Transfer Deadline

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings is set to hold a Special General Meeting on December 31, 2024, with a temporary closure of its member register from December 23 to December 31 to determine shareholder eligibility for voting. Interested parties should ensure share transfers are completed by December 20. This development is key for shareholders eager to participate in the company’s decision-making process.

For further insights into HK:0583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.