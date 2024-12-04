News & Insights

Great Wall Pan Asia Announces Special Meeting and Share Transfer Deadline

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings is set to hold a Special General Meeting on December 31, 2024, with a temporary closure of its member register from December 23 to December 31 to determine shareholder eligibility for voting. Interested parties should ensure share transfers are completed by December 20. This development is key for shareholders eager to participate in the company’s decision-making process.

