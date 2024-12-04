News & Insights

Stocks

Great Wall Pan Asia Announces Special General Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on December 31, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a proposed new tenancy and re-elect board members. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with voting conducted via poll according to company bylaws. This gathering marks a crucial moment for stakeholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.