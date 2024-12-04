Great Wall Pan Asia Announces Special General Meeting

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on December 31, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a proposed new tenancy and re-elect board members. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with voting conducted via poll according to company bylaws. This gathering marks a crucial moment for stakeholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

