Great Wall Pan Asia Announces Special General Meeting

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.
Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on December 31, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a proposed new tenancy and re-elect board members. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with voting conducted via poll according to company bylaws. This gathering marks a crucial moment for stakeholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.
